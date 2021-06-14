Texas A&M's track and field team earns 27 All-America honors

The Texas A&M track and field team earned 27 All-America honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.

A&M men on the first team were freshman Devon Achane (4x100-meter relay), sophomore Lance Broome (4x100), senior Bryce Deadmon (400, 4x100, 4x400), senior Devin Dixon (4x400), freshman Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), freshman Brandon Miller (800), junior Moitalel Mpoke (400 hurdles, 4x400) and junior Emmanuel Yeboah (4x100). Aggie women on the first team were senior Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), sophomore Lamara Distin (high jump), junior Tyra Gittens (long jump, high jump, heptathlon), freshman Athing Mu (400, 4x400), senior Jaevin Reed (4x400), sophomore Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and sophomore Charokee Young (400, 4x400).

Second-team honors went to: women — senior Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles) and Robinson-Jones (400); men — Achane (100, 200). Earning honorable mentions were: women — junior Rachel Hall (4x100), senior Taryn Milton (long jump), freshman Laila Owens (4x100), Robinson (4x100), junior Zhane Smith (4x100) and senior Summer Thorpe (100 hurdles); men — Broome (200), Dixon (800) and freshman Sam Hankins (javelin).