Texas A&M's Miller, Distin win national titles at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M sophomores Brandon Miller and Lamara Distin won events Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, and Miller anchored the Aggie men to another victory in the 4x400-meter relay at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Miller won the men’s 800 in 1 minute, 47.19 seconds, outpacing Texas junior Jonathan Jones (1:47.93) and Ole Miss senior John Rivera (1:48.03) to become the Aggies’ first champion in the event.

Then to finish the men’s meet, Miller joined Chevannie Hanson, Emmanuel Bamidele and Omajuwa Etiwe to win the 4x400 relay in a facility-record 3:04.16 for A&M’s sixth victory in the event all-time. Texas took second at 3:04.55 with Kentucky third at 3:04.64.

The pair of gold medals made Miller A&M’s top point scorer at the meet with 12.5 points. He also helped the Aggies tie for fifth in the final team standings with Princeton. Texas won the men’s team title with 47 points, followed by North Carolina A&T (36), Tennessee (31), Northern Arizona (29) and A&M and Princeton (26).

Distin won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 3.5 inches, matching the Jamaican indoor record while recording the second-best mark in A&M history. She helped the Aggie women place 10th in the final team standings. Florida won the women’s team championship with 68 points followed by Texas (56) and Kentucky (44).