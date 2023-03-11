ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Texas A&M senior Lamara Distin defended her title in the women’s high jump, clearing 6 feet, 3.25 inches for her third national title at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

Distin swept the NCAA titles in the women’s high jump last season and continued her dominance Saturday, outleaping the field by over an inch. Kansas senior Rylee Anderson broke a three-way tie at 6-2 to take second followed by Georgia sophomore Elena Kulichenko in third and Nebraska sophomore Jenna Rogers in fourth.

Distin passed at 5-7.75 and 5-9.75 and entered at 5-11.5. She then cleared four straight heights on her first attempt, while Anderson, Kulichenko and Rogers missed at 6-3.25. With the victory in hand, Distin took a shot at 6-4.75 but failed on her three attempts.

A&M’s Bára Sajdoková failed to clear a height in the event.

A&M also finished third in the women’s 4x400-meter relay with Jermaisha Arnold, Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin finishing in 3 minutes, 26.99 seconds. Arkansas won in a college-record 3:21.75 with Texas second at 3:25.67.

In the men’s high jump, A&M’s Ushan Perera placed fifth at 7-1.75. South Florida’s Romaine Beckford won at 7-4.25.

The Aggies finished sixth in the men’s 4x400 relay with Auhmad Robinson, De Marco Escobar, Eric Hemphill III and Ashton Schwartzman finishing in 3:03.88. Arkansas won in 3:02.09.

Arnold finished eighth in the women’s 400 in 51.80. Arkansas’ Britton Wilson won in a college record 49.48.

A&M’s women finished tied for 14th in the final team standings with 17 points. Arkansas won at 64 points followed by Texas (60), Florida (45), Stanford (33) and North Carolina State (29).

Arkansas also won the men’s team title with 63 points followed by Georgia (40), Florida (34), Washington (31) and Texas Tech (29). The Aggie men tied for 32nd with 7 points.