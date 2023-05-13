BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M senior Lamara Distin kept her streak alive with a fourth straight Southeastern Conference title in the women’s high jump Saturday at Bernie Moore Stadium.

Distin cleared 6 feet, 3.25 inches on her first attempt to hold off Georgia’s Elena Kulichenko (6-2) for the gold medal at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The Aggie women also won the 4x400-meter relay with Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold finishing in 3:26.64, easily outpacing second-place Arkansas (3:27.91).

As a team, the Aggie women finished third with 86 points, while A&M’s men placed fifth with 73.

Arkansas swept the team titles with the men finishing with 149 points followed by LSU (89), Tennessee (87), Georgia (75) and A&M. The Razorback women had 134 points followed by Florida (112), A&M, Ole Miss (73.5) and Tennessee (67).

A&M scored 13 points in the women’s 400 with Robinson-Jones placing second in 50.54 seconds and Jermaisha Arnold finishing fourth at 50.98. Arkansas’ Britton Wilson won in a college-record 49.13.

Jaiya Covington also placed seventh in the 100 hurdles (13.18) for the Aggie women, while Semira Killebrew finished seventh in the 100 at 11.25 followed by teammate Camryn Dickson in eighth (11.28). Jallow added a seventh-place finish in the 800 in 2:05.96.

On the men’s side, Jack Mann III and Zach Davis finished 2-3 in the pole vault with both clearing 17-8.5. Connor Gregston also finished seventh at 17-0.75, giving the Aggies 16 points in the event won by Kentucky’s Keaton Daniel at 18-6.5.

A&M’s Sam Whitmarsh finished second in the men’s 800 at 1:46.77, just behind Georgia’s Will Sumner who won in 1:46.20. The Aggies’ DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer and Jordan Chopane also placed fifth in the men’s 4x100 relay (39.27) and Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson finished sixth in the 4x400 (3:03.48).

In other individual events, A&M’s Eric Casarez finished fifth in the men’s 5,000 (14:12.44), and James Smith II placed sixth in the 400 hurdles (49.47).