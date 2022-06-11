Texas A&M's Lamara Distin takes gold in high jump at NCAA track and field championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M's Lamara Distin won the women's high jump title and Charokee Young earned silver in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA track and field championships on Saturday night at Hayward Field.

"We had a lot of good things happen today,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “For everyone to do what they did today, there was really great efforts. Overall, I am pleased with the group.

Distin cleared 6 feet, 4¾ inches to claim her second career national championship. The junior beat out Middle Tennessee State's Abigail Kwarteng (6-3½) and South Carolina's Rachel Glenn (6-1¼) for the title.

Young came in second in the 400 finals with a time of 50.65 seconds. The sophomore also anchored the Aggies' 4x400 relay, which finished fourth with a time of 3 minutes, 24.55 seconds. Young was joined by Laila Owens, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jaevin Reed in the relay. Kentucky's relay won gold in 3:22.55, followed by Texas (3:23.35) and Arkansas (3:23.69).

A&M's Kaylah Robinson (12.86) finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and Deshae Wise (55.99) came in fifth in the 400 hurdles. Both Aggies earned first team All-America honors for their efforts.

The Aggies finished tied for fourth with LSU in the team standings with 39 points. Florida led the pack with 74 points, followed by Texas (64) and Kentucky (50). The A&M men's team finished 25th with 11 points after Friday's finals. Florida and Texas also led the men's division, finishing with 54 and 38 points, respectively.