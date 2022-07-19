Texas A&M's Lamara Distin places ninth in women’s high jump at world meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M sophomore Lamara Distin finished ninth in the women’s high jump at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday at Hayward Field.

Former A&M sprinter Shamier Little advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals in the women’s 400 meters, finishing eighth in qualifying at 54.77 seconds.

Former A&M All-American Fred Kerley, an Olympic medalist who won the men’s 100 earlier in the meet, failed to qualify for the semifinals in the 200. He finished 20th in qualifying at 20.68. Canada’s Aaron Brown earned the final spot at 20.10, and South Africa’s Luxolo Adams claimed the last berth on time at 20.09.