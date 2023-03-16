Texas A&M senior Lamara Distin was named the South Central Region women’s field athlete of the year for the second straight year Thursday. Distin capped an undefeated season in the high jump with a victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships last week, winning her third straight national title with a jump of 6 feet, 3.25 inches.
Texas A&M's Lamara Distin named regional women’s indoor field athlete of year
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Texas A&M senior Lamara Distin defended her title in the women’s high jump, clearing 6 feet, 3.25 inches for her third…
The Texas A&M track and field teams are hopeful quality prevails over quantity when the Aggies compete in the NCAA Indoor Track & Fiel…