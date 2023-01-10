Texas A&M's Lamara Distin makes Bowerman preseason watch list

Texas A&M junior Lamara Distin made The Bowerman Award preseason watch list released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Distin swept the women’s high jump titles at last season’s Southeastern Conference and NCAA indoor and outdoor meets, winning 13 of 15 high jump events overall. She set the school’s and Jamaican national outdoor record at 6 feet, 5.5 inches at the Alumni Meet last year.