The Texas A&M track and field teams are hopeful quality prevails over quantity when the Aggies compete in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A&M has qualified both the men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams along with seven individuals topped by senior high jumper Lamara Distin, the 2022 defending indoor and outdoor NCAA champion who has a nation-leading mark of 6 feet, 5.5 inches.

“Lamara has great experience at this meet as well as other meets, so she’s done very, very well as a national champion before,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “So she’ll be ready to compete.”

Distin, though, is the lone Aggie qualifier projected to reach the medal stand as the A&M women are ranked 14th and the men 27th by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association.

Henry said top 10 finishes are possible if everyone realizes their potential.

“We don’t have the depth we need right now [to compete for a national title],” Henry said.

The Aggies have a pair of defending champs in Distin and the men’s 4x400 relay team that won in 3 minutes, 4.16 seconds last year in Birmingham, Alabama, with Brandon Miller, Omajuwa Etiewe, Chevannie Hanson and Emmanuel Bamidele carrying the baton to win the program’s sixth indoor national title in the event. It also helped the Aggie men finish fifth in the team standings, but A&M has had to replace all four runners. Sophomore Ashton Schwartzman is the only returning runner who worked with last year’s unit.

“I’m excited to see what we do,” Schwartzman said. “I think we have a pretty good group of four.”

The newcomers are freshman DeMarco Escobar from Converse Judson, freshman Eric Hemphill III from Brenham and sophomore Ahumad Robinson, who transferred from Stephen F. Austin.

The group ran an altitude converted 3:03.42 in Albuquerque that originally was 3:02.98 to rank ninth in the NCAA.

“That’s when we ran one of our most competitive races,” Escobar said. “Everybody was pretty healthy, and it’s looking pretty good coming into this next week.”

The A&M women’s 4x400 relay team is seeded fourth (3:28.85). The group boasts experience with seniors Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin. Sophomore Kennedy Wade and Robinson-Jones also teamed up with departed Laila Owens and Syaira Richardson last tear to finish 10th in the event (3:36.92), helping A&M’s women to an overall 10th place. The unit has added a newcomer in sophomore Jermaisha Arnold, a transfer from Coastal Carolina.

“Me and Tierra, this is actually our fifth year, so we’re pretty acclimated with each other,” Martin said. “And adding [Arnold] to the squad, she just fits in perfectly, and Kennedy has worked really hard to be on this 4x4. We work together pretty well. We hang out off the track as well.”

Henry said he is pleased with the progress of the 4x400 teams and the quarter-milers. Robinson-Jones is seeded seventh in the women’s 400 (51.27), Arnold 13th (51.89) and Wade 16th (52.09). For the men, Robinson is seventh (45.65).

A&M is almost as deep in high jumpers. The competitive Distin is shooting to clear 2 meters at the meet.

“She’s going to jump what it takes to win on that day,” Henry said, adding that reaching the world championship bar of 2 meters is her goal. “There aren’t too many 2-meter jumpers in the world right now. She’d be special, because of how young she is.”

Sophomore Bara Sajdokova is ranked ninth in the women’s high jump at 6-1.5 and junior Ushan Perera, a midseason transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, is ranked fourth for the men after tying the school record of 7-4.5.

“Anytime you have another person with you, it helps you focus on the things you’re doing as well as you see something someone else is doing,” Henry said. “I think it helps you evaluate, and I think that’s a positive. That’s why training partners are really important sometimes. Not all the time but in this particular instance, I think Lamara has learned as much by watching as she has with actual training.”

The Aggies feel good about the venue having competed in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 3-4.

“We went to the national site for a reason, so you could see the track, understand the turns, understand the jumping areas, understand the warmup areas as much as anything,” Henry said. “So we’ve been there. We know what to expect, and that’s big for us, but being on the road for every week hasn’t been the most pleasant thing, but it’s what we’ve had to tolerate.”

A&M held no indoor meets this season after the Gilliam Indoor facility was demolished. The Aggies also will hold no outdoor meets this spring at E.B. Cushing Stadium because of ongoing construction projects.

“You just have to go out there and run no matter what,” Hemphill said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

A&M didn’t have an outdoor track when Henry was hired from LSU, but it didn’t deter him from winning eight national championships.

“We were on the road, and we were successful,” Henry said. “I don’t expect anything different now.”