KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Texas A&M's Lamara Distin claimed the high jump title at the Jamaica Olympic Track and Field Trials after clearing 6 feet, 2.75 inches to beat runner-up Kimberly Williamson(6-.75) at National Stadium on Saturday.

A&M's Jazmine Fray finished second in the women's 800 meter with a time of 2:03.92, while Charokee Young, the youngest competitor in the finals, placed eighth in the 400 (52.10).