Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the USTFCCCA women’s athlete of the week and the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week. Distin won the women’s high jump at the LSU Alumni Gold Meet on Saturday with a season-best clearance of 6 feet, 4.75 inches.
Texas A&M's Lamara Distin earns national, SEC weekly track and field honors
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
