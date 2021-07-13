Texas A&M's Lamara Distin, Charokee Young claim NACAC titles

Texas A&M's Lamara Distin and Charokee Young claimed women's titles at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Under-23 championship at the National Stadium in Costa Rica this past weekend.

Both athletes represented Jamaica. Distin won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3/4 inches, while Young won the 400-meter title in 52.06 seconds and the mixed 4x400 relay with a time of 3:20.71 to beat Bahamas by 21 seconds. Young is also competing in the 4x400 for Jamaica in the Tokyo Olympics.