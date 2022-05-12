 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Katelyn Fairchild takes second in women’s javelin at SEC outdoor meet

  • 0

OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Katelyn Fairchild finished second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 172 feet, 5 inches, on Thursday at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. Auburn’s Ashley Carter won with a toss of 180-1. A&M’s Lianna Davidson placed fifth at 169-6.

In preliminary races, A&M’s Sam Whitmarsh ran the fastest time in the men’s 800 meters at 1 minute, 46.2 seconds, and teammate Brandon Miller had the second-fastest time at 1:47.11. A&M’s Laila Owens (200, 22.96) and Deshae Wise (400 hurdles, 57.05) also advanced to the finals in their respective events.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert