Texas A&M's Katelyn Fairchild named SEC co-freshman field athlete of year

Texas A&M javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild was named the Southeastern Conference women’s co-freshman field athlete of the year Wednesday. She is one of 13 Aggies overall who made the All-SEC outdoor track and field team.

A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke and Lamara Distin made the first team. James Smith II, Sam Whitmarsh, Fairchild, Rachell Hall, Jania Martin, Laila Owens, Kaylah Robinson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young made the second team. Emmanuel Bamidele, Whitmarsh, Fairchild and Heather Abadie also made the freshman All-SEC team.

The Aggies will compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.