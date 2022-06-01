 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Katelyn Fairchild named SEC co-freshman field athlete of year

  • 0

Texas A&M javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild was named the Southeastern Conference women’s co-freshman field athlete of the year Wednesday. She is one of 13 Aggies overall who made the All-SEC outdoor track and field team.

A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke and Lamara Distin made the first team. James Smith II, Sam Whitmarsh, Fairchild, Rachell Hall, Jania Martin, Laila Owens, Kaylah Robinson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young made the second team. Emmanuel Bamidele, Whitmarsh, Fairchild and Heather Abadie also made the freshman All-SEC team.

The Aggies will compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Outdoor Championships Media Availability: Brandon Miller

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert