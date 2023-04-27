PHILADELPHIA — Texas A&M’s Julia Abell finished seventh in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a school-record 10 minutes, 13.74 seconds at the 127th Penn Relays on Thursday at Franklin Field. Michigan’s Kayla Windemuller won the event in 9:51.60.

Also Thursday, A&M’s James Smith II placed third (50.77) and Bryce McCray fourth (51.28) in the men’s 400 hurdles. Auburn’s Moitalel Mpoke, who transferred from A&M, won in 49.81.

A&M’s Teddy Radtke placed sixth in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in 8:54. Georgia Tech’s Zach Jaeger won in 8:40.74.

The meet will continue Friday and end Saturday.