WALNUT, Calif. — Texas A&M’s Julia Abell finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a personal-best time of 10:24.67 on Thursday at the Mt. SAC Relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium. A&M’s Thatcher Frankfather also finished fifth in the decathlon, scoring 7,151 points in his first attempt at the multi-event.
Texas A&M's Julia Abel takes third in steeplechase at Mt. SAC Relays
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold won the event at South…
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Mt. SAC Relays on Wednesday through Saturday at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca…
The Texas A&M track & field team will compete the Southern California’s Trojan Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M sophomore Alyssa Thomas placed third in the women’s discuss with a throw of 148 feet, 1 inch on Friday at the Troj…
Texas A&M’s Connor Schulman was named the Southeastern Conference men’s runner of the week, and Camryn Dickson was named the league’s wome…