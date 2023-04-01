GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold won the women’s 400 meters in a world-leading time of 50.71 seconds at the Florida Relays on Saturday at James G. Pressly Stadium. A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones took second in the women’s 400 at 50.90.

A&M’s Zach Davis won the men’s pole vault at 17 feet, 7.75 inches. The Aggies also won the women’s 4x400 relay with Kennedy Wade, Arnold, Robinson-Jones and Sanu Jallow finishing in a season-best and national-leading time of 3:28.41.

A&M’s Jania Martin, Leeah Burr, Camryn Dickson and Semira Killebrew placed second in the 4x100 relay (43.61), and Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount, Isaiah Teer and Connor Schulman placed second in the men’s 4x100 relay (39.68).