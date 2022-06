Texas A&M’s Megan Hopper and Patrick Johnson II were named to the Southeastern Conference community service track and field team Thursday.

Hopper is involved with A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) and the REVved Up to Read program.

Johnson II works with B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) and A&M’s SAAC. He also has been the director of Traditions Night and is a member of the Twelve and Maroon Coats.