SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia — Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in the women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Thursday at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Representing Canada, Abadie cleared 13 feet, 5.25 inches (4.10 meters) to earn her second top 10 at the event. The United States’ Hana Moll won at 14 feet, 3.25 inches (4.35 meters).
Texas A&M's Heather Abadie takes eighth in women’s pole vault at U20 World Championships
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
