Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu sweep national women's track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu swept the national women’s athlete of the year honors for the NCAA Division I outdoor season announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Mu was named the women’s track athlete of the year while Gittens was the women’s field athlete of the year. They helped the A&M women’s team finish second at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships last week with a school-record 63 points, 11 behind Southern California. Gittens and Mu combined for 36.5 points.
Gittens won the heptathlon with 6,285 points, placed second in the long jump with an effort of 21 feet, 11 inches and finished third in the triple jump (6-1.5). Mu won the 400 meters in a collegiate record 49.57 seconds and anchored the winning 4x400 relay team (3:22.34), which also set a collegiate record.
The national athlete of the year awards were voted on by member coaches after last week’s meet. Performances for both the regular season and the postseason were considered. Gittens and Mu also were the indoor national women’s athletes of the year.
“That’s awesome,” said Mu, who didn’t know she had won the award until being told during a U.S. Olympic Team Trials press conference late Tuesday afternoon. “That’s pretty cool. Having it for both the indoors and the outdoors is pretty cool.”
Mu was the indoor season’s track athlete of the year after setting college records in the 600 (1:28.80), 800 (1:58.40) and 4x400 relay (3:26.68). At the NCAA Indoor Championships, she was the runner-up in the 400 (51.03) and split the world’s fastest 4x400 leg (49.54) in history to lead the Aggies to victory.
Mu added to that this outdoor season as the freshman broke the collegiate record in the 400 by .11 seconds last weekend and in the process matched the largest margin of victory in an NCAA meet. Her anchor time in the 4x400 relay was 48.85 as she teamed up with Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young and Jaevin Reed for victory.
Mu ended the 2021 outdoor season with collegiate records in the 400, 800 (1:57.73) and 4x400. In total, she set five individual all-time top 10 college marks, including four in the 400 alone (No. 1 at 49.57, No. 2/49.68, No. 5/49.84 and No. 8/50.04).
“All the [credit] goes to God,” Mu said. “Without him I wouldn’t have the nerve to do anything I’ve done this season. I feel I’ve learned a lot this whole season, and he’s just really awoken me with one thing especially and that’s confidence.”
Gittens showed some swagger last week in Eugene, Oregon, scoring 24 points as the junior finished the meet as the top female point scorer and set a record for the most points scored at an NCAA outdoor meet solely in field events.
Gittens became the third-best performer in collegiate history in the heptathlon when she won the Southeastern Conference title with 6,418 points. During the multi-event, she cleared 22-10 in the long jump to become the fourth-best performer in collegiate history in the event and cleared 6-4.75 in the high jump to equal the sixth-best performance. She also became the first woman in history to achieve those marks in the long jump and high jump within the same heptathlon.
Gittens set A&M records in the long jump, high jump and heptathlon during the 2021 outdoor season.
Gittens capped her indoor season with 26 points in the NCAA Indoor Championships, shattering the collegiate record in the pentathlon with 4,746 points, winning the high jump (6-2.75) and taking third in the long jump (21-11).
Men’s NCAA outdoor champion LSU swept the men’s top outdoor season awards with Terrance Laird the track athlete of the year and JuVaughn Harrison the field athlete of the year. LSU’s Dennis Shaver and North Carolina A&T’s Duane Ross were co-men’s coaches of the year. USC’s Caryl Smith was the women’s coach of the year. LSU’s Todd Lane was the assistant men’s coach of the year and Quincy Watts was the women’s assistant of the year.