Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu sweep national women's track and field awards

Mu was the indoor season’s track athlete of the year after setting college records in the 600 (1:28.80), 800 (1:58.40) and 4x400 relay (3:26.68). At the NCAA Indoor Championships, she was the runner-up in the 400 (51.03) and split the world’s fastest 4x400 leg (49.54) in history to lead the Aggies to victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mu added to that this outdoor season as the freshman broke the collegiate record in the 400 by .11 seconds last weekend and in the process matched the largest margin of victory in an NCAA meet. Her anchor time in the 4x400 relay was 48.85 as she teamed up with Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young and Jaevin Reed for victory.

Mu ended the 2021 outdoor season with collegiate records in the 400, 800 (1:57.73) and 4x400. In total, she set five individual all-time top 10 college marks, including four in the 400 alone (No. 1 at 49.57, No. 2/49.68, No. 5/49.84 and No. 8/50.04).

“All the [credit] goes to God,” Mu said. “Without him I wouldn’t have the nerve to do anything I’ve done this season. I feel I’ve learned a lot this whole season, and he’s just really awoken me with one thing especially and that’s confidence.”