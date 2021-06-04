Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu, Brady earn regional track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Sean Brady earned South Central Region women’s track and field awards from the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday. Gittens was named the region’s field athlete of the year, Mu the track athlete of the year and Brady the women’s assistant coach of the year.
A&M will compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday through June 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
