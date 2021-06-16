 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu among four finalists for Honda Sport Award
Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu are finalists for the 2021 Honda Sport Award for Track & Field along with Southern California’s Anna Cockrell and Texas’ Tara Davis. The Honda Award is presented annually to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports by Collegiate Women Sports Awards. Gittens won the pentathlon at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships along with the indoor high jump title. Mu won the 400 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championship and anchored the 4x400 relay team to both indoor and outdoor national titles.

