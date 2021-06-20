Texas A&M's Fred Kerley qualifies for Olympics in men's 100m; Bryce Deadmon places 7th in 400 finals at U.S. trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish in the men's 100 meter finals in 9.86 seconds, while A&M senior Bryce Deadmon came just short of qualifying in the 400 after finishing in seventh place with a time of 44.96 at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Sunday at Hayward Field.

Kerley qualified for the final round earlier in the day, finishing just .02 seconds behind leader and Baylor alum Trayvon Bromell, who ran a 9.90. Bromell easily earned his spot in the Olympics with a 9.80 finish in the finals ahead of Ronnie Baker (9.85) in a jam-packed final that left 39-year-old Justin Gatlin in last place after he pulled up lame halfway through the race.

Deadmon automatically qualified for Sunday's finals following his 45.17, third place finish on Saturday night.

Also Sunday, Allyson Felix earned her fifth trip to the Olympics in the women's 400. The 35-year-old mom rallied from fifth at the start of the homestretch to the second-place finish to earn the chance to win a 10th Olympic medal and break a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the games.

"It has been a fight to get here, and one thing I know how to do is to fight," Felix said. "I just did it all the way home."