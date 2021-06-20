Texas A&M's Fred Kerley qualifies for Olympics in men's 100m; Bryce Deadmon places 7th in 400 finals at U.S. trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish in the men's 100 meter finals in 9.86 seconds, while A&M senior Bryce Deadmon came just short of qualifying in the 400 after finishing in seventh place with a time of 44.96 at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Sunday at Hayward Field.
Kerley qualified for the final round earlier in the day, finishing just .02 seconds behind leader and Baylor alum Trayvon Bromell, who ran a 9.90. Bromell easily earned his spot in the Olympics with a 9.80 finish in the finals ahead of Ronnie Baker (9.85) in a jam-packed final that left 39-year-old Justin Gatlin in last place after he pulled up lame halfway through the race.
Deadmon automatically qualified for Sunday's finals following his 45.17, third place finish on Saturday night.
Also Sunday, Allyson Felix earned her fifth trip to the Olympics in the women's 400. The 35-year-old mom rallied from fifth at the start of the homestretch to the second-place finish to earn the chance to win a 10th Olympic medal and break a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the games.
"It has been a fight to get here, and one thing I know how to do is to fight," Felix said. "I just did it all the way home."
Running from outside her usual comfort zone, in Lane 8, Felix got off to a fast start and led 100 meters in. Slowly, she lost the lead, lost her grip on the third spot and was fighting just to stay close. But in a closing burst that will likely go down as one her her best, she reeled in half the field. She finished in 50.02 seconds, 0.24 behind Quanera Hayes and 0.01 ahead of Wadeline Jonathas.
"I just wanted to use my experience," Felix said. "To make a fifth one, it's so special."
World-record holder Keni Harrison won the 100-meter women's hurdles title, though the American threesome for that race isn't quite set. Defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal finished second, but her trip is contingent on her winning an appeal on a doping conviction related to missed tests. She's banned for five years, but was allowed to race while waiting on the appeal. Fourth-place finisher Gabbi Cunningham could get her spot.
Other winners Sunday included Garrett Scantling (decathlon), Vashti Cunningham (women's high jump), Keturah Orji (women's triple jump) and Rudy Winkler (men's hammer throw).
All will be in Tokyo five weeks from now.
The road there has been filled with more twists and turns than Felix might've imagined two decades ago when she burst onto the scene as America's fresh-faced sprint star.
They included the difficult birth of her now-2-year-old daughter, Camryn, who spent time in the neonatal intensive-care unit after she was born; and a very pronounced move into advocacy for female athletes in her sport, many of whom had been left on the sideline by sponsors when they became pregnant.
They also included their share of heartbreak on the track: Second-place finishes at the 2004, 2008 and 2016 Games, to say nothing of some close misses in her attempt to qualify at multiple distances, kept her motivated to keep pushing forward.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an even tougher spin on things, costing her a year at a time in her career when every day counts. To make the most of the time, Felix found herself waiting outside her house for coach Bobby Kersee to measure out distances on the street so she could train while tracks and gyms were closed.
If an Olympic trip was all that mattered, you could say the work paid off. But Felix has never been happy just to be there. She'll have her hands full. Not only with Hayes, but also with the defending champion, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who dove at the line in Rio de Janeiro to beat Felix by 0.07 seconds.
That's for later.
On Sunday night, Felix celebrated on the track, hanging out with Camryn and with Hayes, who introduced the Felix family to her own youngster, Demetrius. "We're going to Tokyo,! Felix told the kids.
Yes, Father's Day looked more like Mother's Day.
"Today, I thought about all the things," Felix said. "Us fighting in the NICU, fighting for my life, fighting on the track."