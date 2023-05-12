BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M’s Francesco Romano and Teddy Radkte swept the top two spots in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Bernie Moore Stadium. Romano won in 8:54.79, while Radtke finished in 8:55.61.

A&M’s Heather Abadie also placed second in the women’s pole vault at 14 feet, 3.25 inches, and Joniar Thomas finished second in the pentathlon with 5,941 points.

On Friday, A&M’s Lianna Davidson won the women’s javelin with a throw of 189-1, while Katelyn Fairchild finished third at 183-1.

Both A&M teams were in third place after Friday’s events with the Aggie women at 43 points and the men at 34. Arkansas led both team standings with 61 points on the women’s side and 57 on the men’s. Ole Miss’ women were second at 45, and Georgia’s men were second at 35.

The meet will conclude Saturday beginning with field events at 2 p.m. and running events at 5:05 p.m.