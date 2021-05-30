Texas A&M's Devin Dixon advances to national track meet in two events

The newcomers highlighted Texas A&M’s effort on the men’s side of the action Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary, but senior Devin Dixon proved to be the sentimental favorite among the crowd at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Dixon, who returned for his senior year after COVID-19 canceled his 2020 season, helped the Aggies finish second in the 4x400-meter relay and placed fourth in the 800 to advance to the NCAA Championships in both events.

“They really wanted to see me be happy and win, and that really pushed me even more, because I wanted to give them a show and show I’m still here, not ending the season at just regionals,” said Dixon, a nine-time, first-team All-American. “Me and the Texas A&M crowd have been through a lot of stuff this season, and they expect a little bit more from me, and when I don’t perform that way, they wonder if I’m OK. It makes me feel good that there are people backing me up win or lose.”

Dixon battled with three runners down the stretch to claim third in his heat and fourth overall in the 800, finishing in 1 minute, 47.65 seconds. Freshman teammate Brandon Miller won the heat and the overall event in a personal-best 1:45.57 with Southern California’s Isaiah Jewett second at 1:45.60.