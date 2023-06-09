Texas A&M sophomores Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild finished second and third in the javelin at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday.

Nebraska junior Rhema Otabor won with an effort of 195 feet, 2 inches. Davidson and Fairchild followed with personal-bests of 192-10 and 190-2, respectively. They earned their second All-America honors after Fairchild placed 15th last year and Davidson was 16th.

The 4x400 relay team of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold advanced to the final with the second-best time of 1 minute, 44.30 seconds. The women’s 400-meter duo of Arnold and Robinson-Jones both qualified for the finals. Arnold was eighth-fastest at 50.80, with Robinson-Jones (51.20) right behind.

The 4x100 relay team of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Wade and Semira Killebrew had the 11th best time at 43.30 to miss the finals, but earned second-team All-America status. Sophomore Joniar Thomas was ninth in the long jump (20-7), freshman Jaiya Covington was 14th overall in the 100 hurdles (13.16) semifinals and sophomore Killebrew was 10th in the 100 semifinals (11.17). Thomas, Covington and Killebrew all earned second-team All-America honors. Dickson was 17th in the 100 (11.27) and Dickson 22nd in the 200 (23.28).

The A&M women Thursday earned 14 points for fourth place behind Nebraska 25, Oregon 17 and Florida 15.

Otabor’s teammate, Nebraska shot putter Axelina Johansson also won a title Thursday. They are the first Husker women to win NCAA titles since Dace Ruskule (discus) in 2006.

Johansson won the shot put, reaching 63-3 1/4. All six of Johansson's throws topped the 62-foot mark and no one else in the field reached 61 feet.

Otabor broke her own school record. She's the second woman in program history to win a javelin national title, joining Denise Thiemard (1983).

Harvard became the third team in NCAA championship history to sweep the hammer in women's and men's — and the first since 2011. Stephanie Ratcliffe earned the Crimson's first women's hammer title with a throw of 241-7, setting the mark on her first throw.

Virginia Tech’s Julia Fixsen, making her fifth appearance in the NCAA championships, won the pole vault by clearing a personal-best 14-7 1/4.

Texas sophomore Ackelia Smith won her first national title in the long jump with a mark of 22-7 on her final attempt.

Everlyn Kemboi of Utah Valley won the 10,000 meters for the program’s first national title. She finished in 32 minutes, 39.08 seconds.

Texas' Leo Neugebauer broke the NCAA record in the men's decathlon with 8,836 points, setting a personal best in five of the 10 events. He also set a facility record and the German national record.