Texas A&M's Charokee Young wins women’s 400 at LSU meet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M’s Charokee Young won the women’s 400 meters in 51.49 seconds, and the Aggie women won the 4x400 relay on Saturday at the LSU Alumni Gold at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Athing Mu also won the women’s 4x400 relay in 3:27.16. The A&M men’s 4x400 team of Brandon Miller, Devin Dixon, Moitalel Mpoke and Deadmon finished second in 3:03.86.

A&M’s Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump at 22 feet, 4.25 inches, and Josh Brown won the men’s discus at 178-8.

Also for A&M, Bryce Deadmon took second in the 400 in a personal-best 44.58. Mpoke took second in the 400 hurdles with a person-best 49.61. And Annie Fuller placed second in the women’s 1,500 with a season-best 4:24.94.