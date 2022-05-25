Texas A&M's Bryce Foster advances to NCAA Outdoor Championships in men’s shot put

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M freshman Bryce Foster finished fourth in the men’s shot put with a personal-best throw of 64 feet, 8.75 inches to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday at the West Preliminary Rounds at John McDonnell Field. Texas senior Adrian Piperi won with a throw of 68-0.5 followed by Northern Iowa senior Darius King (66-8.5) and California senior Josh Johnson (65-11).

Eight Aggies also advanced to the men’s finals on the track. The group includes Devon Achane (100, 200), Emmanuel Yeboah (100), Lance Broome (200), Emmanuel Bamidele (400), Ashton Schwartzman (400), James Smith II (400), Moitalel Mpoke (400) and Connor Schulman (110 hurdles).

The women will hold their first day of action Thursday.

The top 12 in each event advance to the Championships set for June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.