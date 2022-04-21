Texas A&M's Brandon Miller named to latest men’s Bowerman Award watch list

Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller made the Bowerman Award’s mid-outdoor season watch list announced earlier this week by the USTFCCCA. Miller ran on A&M’s 4x400-meter relay team that won the event at the Baldy Castillo Invitational in 3:01.51 and took second at the Texas Relays in 3:02.41. The Aggies’ time at the Castillo Invitational is second best this outdoor season to Florida’s 2:58.53.