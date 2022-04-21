 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Brandon Miller named to latest men’s Bowerman Award watch list

  • 0

Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller made the Bowerman Award’s mid-outdoor season watch list announced earlier this week by the USTFCCCA. Miller ran on A&M’s 4x400-meter relay team that won the event at the Baldy Castillo Invitational in 3:01.51 and took second at the Texas Relays in 3:02.41. The Aggies’ time at the Castillo Invitational is second best this outdoor season to Florida’s 2:58.53.

A&M will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco. The Aggies are ranked third nationally on both the men’s and women’s sides.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert