Texas A&M's Brandon Miller named to latest Bowerman watch list

Texas A&M All-American sophomore Brandon Miller has been named to the latest Bowerman Award watch list announced Thursday by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Miller ranks fourth nationally in the men’s 800 meters at 1 minute, 46.43 seconds. He went undefeated in the 800 during the indoor season, winning the NCAA and Southeastern Conference titles. He also broke the American college record indoor time at 1:45.24 and ran a leg on A&M’s 4x400 relay team that won the NCAA indoor title.