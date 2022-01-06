Texas A&M's Brandon Miller named to Bowerman watch list

Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to the Bowerman Award preseason watch list announced Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Miller won the men’s 800-meter titles at the Southeastern Conference indoor and outdoor meets and finished second at the NCAA outdoor meet last year. He began the 2021-22 season by winning the 600 in 1:15.49 at the Wooo Pig Classic on Dec. 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.