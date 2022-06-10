Texas A&M's Brandon Miller earns bronze in 800 at NCAA track and field championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller earned bronze in the men’s 800-meter finals at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field.

The sophomore ran the 800 in a season-best 1 minute, 45.09 seconds. Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi (1:44.49) earned gold, while Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson (1:45.02) took silver.

Also representing the Aggies, junior James Smith finished eighth in the 400 hurdle finals with a time of 50.19 seconds. A&M’s 4x400 relay, which consists of Miller, Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe and Chevannie Hanson, finished fifth at 3:01.72. Florida won gold with a time of 2:58.88, followed by USC (2:59.98) and Alabama (3:00.17).

The women’s finals will begin on Saturday. A&M’s Charokee Young, who advanced in the 400, will compete at 5:32 p.m. Young will be joined by teammates Lamara Distin (high jump; 4 p.m.), Kaylah Robinson (100 hurdles; 5:12 p.m.) and Deshae Wise (400 hurdles; 5:57 p.m.). The Aggies’ 4x400 relay also advanced with a first-place finish in the semifinals and will compete in the finals at 6:51 p.m. Saturday.