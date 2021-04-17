Texas A&M's Athing Mu sets college outdoor record in women's 800 meters

WACO — Many believe the 800 meters is the hardest, most challenging event in track and field.
Texas A&M’s Athing Mu made the two-lap sprint look easy.
Mu, a freshman from New Jersey, used her long strides to stretch out to an early lead and never relented, leading wire-to-wire and setting a collegiate outdoor record with a jaw-dropping time of 1 minute, 57.73 seconds at Saturday’s Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.
How impressive was Mu’s effort? Well, Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller — the reigning NCAA indoor champion — clocked a school-record 2:00.87 and finished second by a full two steps. Miller broke the school record of her training partner Olicia Williams, who was third in Saturday’s race competing as a professional in 2:01.78. It was Miller’s first outdoor 800 race in two years.
“That happens occasionally,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said of Miller’s school-record silver medal. “It was an incredible performance — 1:57, that’s probably a stadium record that’ll never be broken. That’s probably one of the fastest times this time of the year probably ever. I’d have to go back and research whether anybody has ever run 1:57 in April. For what Aaliyah did to run 2 flat, the No. 1 girl in the world right now ran 2:00 last week. The No. 1 and 2 girls ran 2 flat last week. So 2 flat is really good right now, and 1:57 is ridiculous.”
Those top three times were all Olympic qualifying standards. Mu’s time, however, also moved her into the No. 1 spot in the world. Miller now owns the Baylor school records both indoors and outdoors.
Miller tried to chase Mu from behind and give the A&M freshman a challenge. But she got boxed too far on the outside heading into the second lap, and couldn’t make a serious charge at the leader.
The way Mu ran, it really wouldn’t have mattered anyway. She smoothly cut up the track, seemingly never breaking her pace. She shattered the previous NCAA record of 1:59.10 held by Oregon’s Raevyn Rogers since 2017. Mu didn’t run the 800 at the NCAA indoor meet, finishing second in the 400 instead while also leading the Aggies to a win in the 4x400 relay.
Miller wasn’t displeased with her performance at all. Obviously there is no shame to clocking a personal-best school record and finishing second to the fastest college time ever.
Miller called Mu “a legend in the making. No, she’s a legend right now,” while Harbour labeled the A&M phenom as the likely Olympic gold medal favorite this year.
“The strategy was just to, honestly, I wanted to run a race where I didn’t have to lead it,” Miller said. “So I really wanted to stay within the pack. I knew it was going to be a fast race, because Athing is a great competitor, I know she’s never going to run anything scrubby.”
That 800 race proved to be the most electrifying event of a somewhat chilly MJ meet, but it wasn’t the only heated competition. Harbour said it wasn’t a day “conducive to great sprint times,” and yet Baylor still overcame the conditions and turned in some nice performances.
Both of Baylor’s sprint relay teams dashed to gold medals. The men’s team of Maxwell Willis, Isaiah Cunningham, Ryan Croson and Kamden Jackson got the stick around in a time of 40.15, easily beating A&M (second, 40.71) and Texas (third, 41.30).
It was a strong swan song home meet for the senior Willis. He finished fifth in the men’s 100, but was the first collegian across the line, as the top four finishers were all pros. Willis went a season-best 10.39. Liberian pro Emmanuel Matadi blistered to the win in a time of 10.12.
Willis also won the 200, attacking the curve beautifully to clock 20.95, just ahead of pros Chris Royster (20.96) and Elijah Morrow (20.99). Baylor’s Jackson was fourth overall (and the second collegiate finisher) in a time of 21.01.
Willis has been battling an abdominal injury and didn’t expect to lay down any great times on a cooler day for the sprinters. So he called it “a day of thanksgiving” and said that he “shocked myself.”
The Baylor women’s 4x100 relay powered to the win, motoring to the finish in 44.50 seconds. A&M took second in a time of 45.16 while Kansas State was third at 45.72. Baylor’s quartet was comprised of Arria Minor, Ackera Nugent, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers. All but the junior Washington are freshmen, so the future of the Bears’ sprint relay appears blindingly bright.
Another one of the more anticipated races of the day was the women’s 100-meter hurdles, as it pitted Baylor’s Nugent, who won the NCAA title during the indoor season, against Texas veteran Chanel Brissett, the Big 12 champion indoors. This time, Brissett executed a near-perfect race in winning in a time of 12.85 seconds, while Nugent — who seemed to limp a little after finishing — came in a distant fourth at 13.41.
A&M’s Summer Thorpe finished second to Brissett at 13.19 and Kansas State’s Vitoria Alves was third at 13.29.
In the men’s 110 hurdles, unattached runner Max Hairston claimed the win in a time of 13.94 seconds, while Baylor’s Deshuan Jones was the top collegiate finisher at 14.03, followed by his teammate Elijah Morris in third at 14.17.
Olympic medalist Deon Lendore, the former A&M standout, won the men’s 400 title, holding off a late push from Baylor senior Howard “Trey” Fields III. Lendore clocked in at 46.27 while Fields was an eyelash behind at 46.28, the first collegian to cross.
Former Baylor and Waco champion Wil London III, now competing for Nike, finished third at the site of so many of his classic victories, finishing at 46.58.
London killed it in the final race of the night, though. Running the anchor leg of the 4x400 for his pro foursome, London found another gear on the final turn and made up a 15 to 20-meter gap to pass Baylor’s Hasani Barr just before the line for the win. Baylor clocked 3:09.56, just behind London’s MFR team at 3:09.33.