Texas A&M's Athing Mu sets college outdoor record in women's 800 meters

That 800 race proved to be the most electrifying event of a somewhat chilly MJ meet, but it wasn’t the only heated competition. Harbour said it wasn’t a day “conducive to great sprint times,” and yet Baylor still overcame the conditions and turned in some nice performances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both of Baylor’s sprint relay teams dashed to gold medals. The men’s team of Maxwell Willis, Isaiah Cunningham, Ryan Croson and Kamden Jackson got the stick around in a time of 40.15, easily beating A&M (second, 40.71) and Texas (third, 41.30).

It was a strong swan song home meet for the senior Willis. He finished fifth in the men’s 100, but was the first collegian across the line, as the top four finishers were all pros. Willis went a season-best 10.39. Liberian pro Emmanuel Matadi blistered to the win in a time of 10.12.

Willis also won the 200, attacking the curve beautifully to clock 20.95, just ahead of pros Chris Royster (20.96) and Elijah Morrow (20.99). Baylor’s Jackson was fourth overall (and the second collegiate finisher) in a time of 21.01.

Willis has been battling an abdominal injury and didn’t expect to lay down any great times on a cooler day for the sprinters. So he called it “a day of thanksgiving” and said that he “shocked myself.”