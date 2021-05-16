Texas A&M's Athing Mu runs down 400 crown at SEC meet

“We certainly don’t line up this meet to finish fourth and sixth,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “We’re just minus depth right now. That’s coaches. We’ve got to do a little better job of getting more depth. We’ll see what happens in the meets to come. When you have those kind of big up-front points, sometimes it really bodes well for a national championship run.”

Mu did her part to score points for A&M. After the opening turn of the women’s 400, there was little doubt she had the race in the bag. The real question was what records she would break. With an effortless stride from start to finish, Mu crossed the finish line with the SEC meet record, the American under-20 record and the third-best time in college history.

The 18-year-old now holds the American under-20 records for both the 400 and the 800. She ran the 800 mark of 1:57.73 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in mid-April in Waco.

With a chance at the all-time collegiate record of 49.71, Mu said her only goal Saturday was to not glance at the clock as she crossed the finish line like she did during Friday’s preliminary heat when she ran a top-seeded time of 50.04.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She still got within almost a 10th of a second short of the mark set by Texas’ Courtney Okolo in 2016, but ultimately she said she just wanted to win the race.