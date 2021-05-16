Texas A&M's Athing Mu runs down 400 crown at SEC meet

Texas A&M middle distance runner Athing Mu ran the 400 meters at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships to gain experience in what she called a “secondary event.”
While the 800 might be her best discipline, the freshman showed she can handle half the distance just fine, winning the women’s 400 in a meet-record 49.84 seconds to help the Aggie women finish fourth in the final team standings Saturday in front of 1,335 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
“I’ve run a fast 800 time and we know what the goal is: It’s Olympic Trials this year,” said Mu, who plans to run the 800 at the U.S. Olympic Trials later this summer. “There’s no need to overrun an 800 when I’ve already run a fast time. I was just coming out here and doing a secondary event to ... get my legs to continue moving without doing the 800 so much.”
Arkansas swept the team titles with the women’ finishing with 127 points and the men 129. LSU took second on the women’s side with 120.5 points followed by Alabama (116), A&M (82) and Georgia (64). Alabama’s men placed second with 109 points followed by LSU (108), Florida (74) and Kentucky (70). A&M’s men placed seventh with 67 points.
Depth kept A&M from contending for a team title. By comparison, Arkansas showed off its depth on occasion, racking up 23 points in the women’s pole vault, 26 in the men’s 5,000 and 22 in the men’s 10,000.
“We certainly don’t line up this meet to finish fourth and sixth,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “We’re just minus depth right now. That’s coaches. We’ve got to do a little better job of getting more depth. We’ll see what happens in the meets to come. When you have those kind of big up-front points, sometimes it really bodes well for a national championship run.”
Mu did her part to score points for A&M. After the opening turn of the women’s 400, there was little doubt she had the race in the bag. The real question was what records she would break. With an effortless stride from start to finish, Mu crossed the finish line with the SEC meet record, the American under-20 record and the third-best time in college history.
The 18-year-old now holds the American under-20 records for both the 400 and the 800. She ran the 800 mark of 1:57.73 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in mid-April in Waco.
With a chance at the all-time collegiate record of 49.71, Mu said her only goal Saturday was to not glance at the clock as she crossed the finish line like she did during Friday’s preliminary heat when she ran a top-seeded time of 50.04.
She still got within almost a 10th of a second short of the mark set by Texas’ Courtney Okolo in 2016, but ultimately she said she just wanted to win the race.
“I don’t know ... I was just kind of just trying to run and see how I could do and just how fast I could go,” Mu said. “I wasn’t super thinking about 49.7. Breaking 50 was already going to be great.”
She created a stir when her name was announced as part of the women’s 4x400 relay team, the last event of the night. Aggie fans offered her a thunderous round of applause from the grandstand.
Again she didn’t disappoint, running a 49.96 anchor leg to lead the Aggies to the title in style. A&M finished at 3:26.17 with Florida second at 3:28.33.
“I know there’s some fast girls that run some fast times, especially from LSU, but our girls ran pretty well,” Mu said. “I knew as long as I got the baton in first, we would be good.”
Leadoff runner Tierra Robinson-Jones gave the Aggies an early lead on the back stretch of the track, which they never relinquished. Charokee Young and Jaevin Reed ran the second and third legs.
A&M had two more individual winners Saturday, including freshman Brandon Miller who took the men’s 800 title in 1:45.95.
“For a young guy his age, that’s getting close to Athing Mu,” Henry said. “It’s just terrific. It’s a fantastic effort.”
A&M junior Moitael Mpoke also won the men’s 400 hurdles with a school-record time of 48.89. The mark was a collegiate season best in the event and achieved the Olympic qualifying standard.
A&M senior Bryce Deadmon (400, 44.50), senior Deborah Acquah (triple jump, 46 feet, 4.25 inches) and Tyra Gittens (high jump, 6-2.25) each took second in their respective events. Deadmon and Acquah had personal-best marks Saturday, while Gittens finished the meet with 22 points after winning the heptathlon and placing fourth in the long jump.
NOTES — A&M had 2,848 fans attend the three day event this week. “I told those kids there’s nobody in the country that’s going to have a crowd like that today,” Henry said. “We’re fortunate, and I think people come because I think they know we’re going to have some great athletes and they’re going to watch some great performances.” ... A&M will host one more meet this season, the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 26-29. The NCAA Outdoor Championships are set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.