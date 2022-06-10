Texas A&M's Athing Mu, Fred Kerley win Wanda Diamond League titles

Mu won the women's 800-meter dash with a world-leading time of 1 minute, 57.01 seconds. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is now 9-0 in the 800 since she turned professional with Nike last year. Kerley, an Olympic silver medalist, won the men's 100 with a season-best time of 9.92 seconds. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in the 200 (19.80) and fifth in the 100.