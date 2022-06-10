Texas A&M's Athing Mu, Fred Kerley win Wanda Diamond League titles

ROME – Texas A&M's Fred Kerley and Athing Mu each won Wanda Diamond League titles in their respective events at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.
Mu won the women's 800-meter dash with a world-leading time of 1 minute, 57.01 seconds. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is now 9-0 in the 800 since she turned professional with Nike last year. Kerley, an Olympic silver medalist, won the men's 100 with a season-best time of 9.92 seconds. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in the 200 (19.80) and fifth in the 100.