Texas A&M's Athing Mu etches comeback win in women's 800 at US Olympic trials
US Track Trials Athletics

Athing Mu wins the final in the women's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

EUGENE, Ore. — Teenager Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team for Tokyo.

The 19-year-old Mu stumbled early in the race, but recovered and pulled away from the pack down the final stretch to finish in 1 minute, 56.07 seconds. It was a meet record and the best time in the world this season.

It was also the second-fastest time in the event by an American woman.

Also earning spots on the team was runner-up Raevyn Rogers, who ran at Hayward Field while at Oregon and finished in a personal best 1:57.66, and Ajee Wilson, who finished third in 1:58.39.

Wilson, who holds the U.S. record of 1:55.61, will run in her second Olympics.

