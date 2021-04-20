Texas A&M's Athing Mu earns weekly national, conference honors

Eagle staff report
Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the national NCAA Division I women’s athlete of the week by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association and the Southeastern Conference women’s runner of the week Tuesday.
Mu broke the college record in the women’s 800 meters at last week’s Michael Johnson Invitational, finishing in 1 minute, 57.73 seconds. It was Mu’s fourth college record and first this outdoor season.
