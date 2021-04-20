 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Athing Mu earns weekly national, conference honors
0 comments

Texas A&M's Athing Mu earns weekly national, conference honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu was named the national NCAA Division I women’s athlete of the week by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association and the Southeastern Conference women’s runner of the week Tuesday.

Mu broke the college record in the women’s 800 meters at last week’s Michael Johnson Invitational, finishing in 1 minute, 57.73 seconds. It was Mu’s fourth college record and first this outdoor season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert