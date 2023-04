LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M sophomore Alyssa Thomas placed third in the women’s discuss with a throw of 148 feet, 1 inch on Friday at the Trojan Invitational at Allyson Felix Field.

A&M’s Ethan Sanders also took fifth in the men’s discus (166-10), and Hunter Harrison placed sixth (162-11). A&M’s Alessio Pirruccio placed eighth in the men’s hammer throw (177-1).

The meet continues Saturday beginning with the women’s long jump at noon.