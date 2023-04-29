PHILADELPHIA — The Texas A&M women’s track and field team won the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, and Jermaisha Arnold was named women’s relay athlete of the meet Saturday at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field.

A&M’s Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew won the 4x100 relay in 43.63 seconds for the Aggies’ eighth straight victory in the event. A&M won the women’s 4x100 relay from 2009-15.

Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Arnold later won the women’s 4x400 relay in 3:25.97.

A&M’s Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, James Smith and DeMarco Escobar finished second in the men’s 4x400 relay (3:04.52), while Jaiya Covington placed third in the women’s 100 hurdles (13.38), and Connor Schulman took third in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.77).

Also Saturday, the 2009 A&M men’s 4x100 relay team of Tran Howell, Gerald Phiri, Chris Dykes and Justin Oliver that won the event at the Penn Relays was added to the meet’s Wall of Fame. The Aggies’ time of 38.79 was the second-fastest run at the meet at the time.