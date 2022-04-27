 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M women's track and field team signs Arkansas transfer GiGi Edwards

The Texas A&M track and field team has signed Arkansas All-American G’Auna “GiGi” Edwards, the Aggies announced Wednesday. Edwards competed for the Razorbacks for three seasons, placing third in the pentathlon at the 2020 and 2021 Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships. She also placed eighth in the event at the 2021 NCAA indoor meet. Edwards, who graduated from Spring, will be eligible to compete for A&M beginning in the fall of 2022.

