Texas A&M women's track and field team shines at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah earned silver in the women’s long jump, while Charokee Young and the Aggies’ 4x400-meter relay advanced to the finals at the NCAA track and field championships on Thursday night.

Acquah finished second in the long jump finals with a leap of 21 feet, 8 inches. Jasmine Moore from Florida took first at 22-¾ while Texas’ Tyra Gittens finished third (21-6¾). Young was the fourth fastest qualifier in the 400-meter, finishing her heat in 50.46 seconds to advance to Saturday’s finals at 5:32 p.m.

In the final event of the night, A&M’s 4x400 relay narrowly beat out Kentucky for the top spot with a time of 3 minutes, 25.63 seconds. Kentucky finished second in 3:25.67 with Arkansas in third at 3:27.52.

Friday will feature the men’s finals starting at 8 p.m. The finals will air on ESPN2 (Suddenlink, Ch. 36). The women’s finals will be on Saturday.

The Aggies’ Kaylah Robinson qualified in the 100 hurdles by finishing second in 12.87 seconds. Her finals will be at 5:12 p.m. Saturday. Deshae Wise placed third in the 400 hurdles (56.24) and will compete at 5:57 p.m. Wise also finished 14th in the 100 hurdles (13.07).

A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones placed 14th in the 400 (51.73); Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete finished 10th in the 800 (2:03.50); and Laila Owens placed 17th in the 200 (22.97). Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson finished 15th and 16th, respectively, in the javelin finals.

Wise, Robinson-Jones, Wilson-Perteete, Fairchild and Davidson earned second team All-America honors, while Owens was an honorable mention.