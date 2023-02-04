ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold, Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin led the women’s 4x400-meter relay wire-to-wire on Saturday at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Aggies finished in 3:28.85 to top Arkansas (3:30.93).

A&M took second in the men’s 4x400 relay with Auhmad Robinson, Eric Hemphill III, DeMarco Escobar and Ashton Schwartzman finishing in 3:02.98, trailing only Arkansas’ 3:01.09.

On Friday, A&M’s Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4.5 inches. Teammate Bára Sajdoková placed second at 6-1.5.

Also Friday, A&M’s Landon Helms and Caleb Murdock tied for the victory in the men’s pole vault at 17-0, making the Aggies the first team this season to have four vaulters clear 17-0 along with Zach Davis (17-9.75) and Jack Mann (17-0.75).