Texas A&M sophomores Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson along with Joniar Thomas qualified for the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet at the NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium on Thursday night.

Fairchild threw the javelin 184 feet for third, while Davidson was sixth (182-3). Thomas was sixth in the long jump (20-9.25). She had already qualified for the NCAA Championship in the pentathlon.

A&M had eight athletes qualified for Saturday’s quarterfinals during Thursday’s action. Advancing along with Fairchild, Davidson and Thomas were freshman Jaiya Covington (100 hurdles, 13.17 seconds); sophomore Semira Killebrew (100, 11.42); freshman Camryn Dickson (100, 11.44 & 200, 22.97); senior Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, 50.88); sophomore Jermaisha Arnold (400, 50.95); sophomore Kennedy Wade (400, 52.25); and freshman San Jallow (800, 2:05.86).

The second day of men’s competition was Friday night.