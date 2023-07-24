SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Texas A&M junior-to-be Jermaisha Arnold claimed her second gold medal and meet record of the weekend for the United States in the final day of the NACAC Championships at the San Jose National Stadium.

Arnold on Sunday anchored the United States 4x400-meter relay team to a record-setting time of 3 minutes, 26.83 seconds. Ziyah Holman, Kiah Williams and Jan´Taijah Ford helped the U.S. set a meet record that stood for 15 years by 0.63 seconds.

Arnold won the 400 on Saturday in 50.68. She improved her time almost a second from Friday’s semifinals (51.65).

Senior Connor Schulman grabbed gold Saturday in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.40) and sophomore Heather Abadie was second in the women’s pole vault Friday with an effort of 12 feet, 11.5 inches to earn the Canadian National Team’s first points.

• Trio of Aggies earn medals. Former Texas A&M track & field standouts Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Yasser Mohammed Tahar Triki all claimed medals in the two Diamond League events held this weekend on Friday in Monaco and on Sunday in London.

Little claimed a silver medal in Monaco and a bronze in London for the U.S. She ran a personal-best 49.68 seconds in the 400-meter dash for second place and followed that with a third-place in the 400 hurdles (53.76).

Triki competed for Algeria only in Monaco, finishing third in the men’s triple jump with a season-best 56 feet, 10 inches.

Deadmon, competing for the U.S. in the 400, took second in 44.40. He had been sixth last week in Silesia, Poland.