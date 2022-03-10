Texas A&M track teams to compete in NCAA Indoor Championships beginning Friday

Texas A&M will begin competition at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
A&M’s Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump, Lamara Distin (high jump), Laila Owens (200 meters, 4x400 relay), Kaylah Robinson (60 hurdles), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, 4x400), Syaira Richardson (4x400), Kennedy Wade (4x400 alternate) and Charokee Young (400, 4x400) will compete on the women’s side.
On the men’s side, A&M’s Emmanuel Bamidele (400, 4x400), Lance Broome (200, 4x400 alternate), Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), Chevannie Hanson (400, 4x400), Brandon Miller (800, 4x400) and Moitalel Mpoke (4x400 alternate) are qualified. Miller is the top seed in the men’s 800.
The two-day meet will end Saturday.