Texas A&M track teams shine at home meet

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams won eight events Saturday at the 44 Farms Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium highlighted by Annie Fuller winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

In Fuller’s debut in the event, she finished in 10 minutes, 24.38 seconds. The graduate student spent her first three seasons at Michigan State.

Sophomore Teddy Radtke completed the 3,000 steeplechase sweep for A&M by winning the men’s race at 9:21.19, bettering his personal best by 14 seconds.

A&M sophomore Ryan Martin won the men’s 100 in 10.16, edging Baylor senior Isaiah Cunningham (10.17). A&M sophomore Devon Achane was next in 10.2. Achane won the 100 last week against Texas in 10.12.

A&M senior Gavin Hoffpauir won the men’s 800 in a personal-best 1:52.11 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies. Sophomores Cooper Cawthra and Victor Zuniga followed in second and third at 1:52.25 and 1:52.84, respectively.

A&M’s other individual winners Saturday included sophomore Eric Casarez (men’s 1,500, 3:51.19) and senior Deshae Wise (women’s 100 hurdles, 13.17).

A&M capped the meet by winning both 4x400 relays.

The Baylor men finished 1-2-3 in the men’s 400 led by sophomore Hasani Barr (46.18).

On Friday, freshman Lianna Davidson led A&M’s 1-2-3 finish in the women’s javelin with a throw of 170 feet. Freshman teammate Katelyn Fairchild took second at 167-2 with senior Natalie Scheifele third (123-7). A&M sophomore Julian Stoicoviciu also won the men’s javelin (188-5), and freshman Heather Abadie won the women’s pole vault (13-7.75).

A&M’s next action will be at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 15-16 in Gainesville, Florida.