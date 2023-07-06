The 6-foot, 178-pound senior broke a national record in the 200 meters at 19.87 seconds at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout this season. He also set the high school record in the 100 in all conditions with a wind-aided 9.83, running that time twice, and he won the 100 in 10.02 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor and placed second in the 200 against a field of pros at the NYC Grand Prix at 20.25.