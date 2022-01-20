Texas A&M track program and family remember life of Bowerman winner Deon Lendore

That skinny kid, or “tall man” as his family called him, went on to run in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics as the anchor of the Trinidad and Tobago 4x400 relay. His team won bronze in the London Olympics, after he held off Great Britain’s Martyn Rooney in the final leg. In 2014, while at A&M, he went undefeated through 14 races at 400 meters, winning both the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships. His efforts made him A&M’s only male Bowerman Award winner.

“With the volume of work that Deon has had, I would say he is probably the finest male track athlete we have ever had,” Henry said.

An emotional Francique said he has told several former A&M runners to dedicate their seasons to Lendore’s memory and requested that every 400-meter race run by A&M this season be named in honor of the Olympian.

“He was a young man with many qualities,” Francique said. “He was caring. He was [dependable]. He was courageous and he loved his family. To many of you, he was a teammate. He was a mentor, an athlete and a fierce competitor. But to me, he was family.”