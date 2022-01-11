Texas A&M track & field great Lendore killed in auto accident

Lendore spent the past two years as a volunteer assistant at Texas A&M while he continued to compete professionally under contract with Puma.

“This is very difficult to express, I can’t even express this loss,” A&M head Pat Henry said. “Over the years our relationship had changed to not only one of my athletes to coach, but he was loved by my wife, children and grandchildren. He was part of my family. It hurts, it really hurts. My thoughts are with his family and the efforts to get through this very difficult period of time.”

He competed at A&M from 2012-15. He became A&M’s first and only male winner of The Bowerman, which annually is awarded to the most outstanding collegiate track and field athlete. He was named Texas A&M’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2014 (tie) and 2015.

“Deon Lendore leaves an enormous legacy not only at Texas A&M, but on the world stage,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is an unthinkable tragedy and tremendous loss for the track and field community and for Aggies everywhere. He was a wonderful representative of Texas A&M athletics both as a student-athlete and a volunteer coach, and we offer sincere condolences to Deon’s family, teammates and his friends.”

Lendore’s death is the second the A&M cross country and track and field programs have had to deal with in the last two months. Freshman Chance Gibson, who competed at The Woodlands, was killed in a crash heading home for Christmas last month.