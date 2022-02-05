Texas A&M track and field teams win four more events at Charlie Thomas Invitational

The Texas A&M track and field teams won four events Saturday at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

The Aggie women won three events including Charokee Young’s victory in the 400 meters. Young finished in a season-best 52 seconds, tying the nation’s second-fastest time. She led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies with Tierra Robinson-Jones taking second in 52.23 and Kennedy Wade third at 53.52.

A&M’s Laila Owens won the women’s 200 in 23.28, edging professional TyNia Gaither (23.32) for the victory.

Bára Sajdoková also won the women’s high jump for the Aggies with a clearance of 5 feet, 11.5 inches. Sajdoková was the only jumper to clear 5-11.5 with Rice’s Josie Taylor taking second at 5-8.

A&M’s Chevannie Hanson, Emmanuel Bammidele, Omajuwa Etiwe and Brandon Miller also won the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:04.84. Houston followed in second at 3:06.28 with South Plains third at 3:07.88. The Aggies set the meet record by 0.02 seconds.